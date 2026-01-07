Sign up
Previous
Photo 1833
Inside an Amaryllis
A wet, slippery, and drab day today. Inside seemed like a good idea.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2196
photos
164
followers
96
following
502% complete
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1827
1828
363
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th January 2026 12:15pm
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
amaryllis
Chris Cook
ace
Such a nice macro. Perfect focus on the stamens.
January 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro!
January 8th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Especially a beautiful red inside, like this.
January 8th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2026
