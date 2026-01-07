Previous
Inside an Amaryllis by ljmanning
Photo 1833

Inside an Amaryllis

A wet, slippery, and drab day today. Inside seemed like a good idea.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Such a nice macro. Perfect focus on the stamens.
January 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful macro!
January 8th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Especially a beautiful red inside, like this.
January 8th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact