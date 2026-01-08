Sign up
Previous
Photo 1834
The Sound of Sunshine
The sun peeks over the old town hall building in the village.
One for the song title challenge - The Sound of Sunshine by Michael Franti & Spearhead.
https://youtu.be/KqgHosrqJ8o
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2197
photos
164
followers
96
following
502% complete
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1828
363
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th January 2026 12:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
black-white
,
sunburst
,
songtitle-123
