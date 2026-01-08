Previous
The Sound of Sunshine by ljmanning
Photo 1834

The Sound of Sunshine

The sun peeks over the old town hall building in the village.
One for the song title challenge - The Sound of Sunshine by Michael Franti & Spearhead. https://youtu.be/KqgHosrqJ8o
8th January 2026

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
