One for the road by ljmanning
Photo 1835

One for the road

A White-breasted Nuthatch living up to its name.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
GaryW ace
Super detail!
January 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture and use of negative space
January 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Got its peanut and off it will go. =)
January 10th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Great shot.
January 10th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Great capture of him...that's quite a mouthful!! Nuthatches are one of my favorite birds...so cute, so quirky.
January 10th, 2026  
