Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1836
Today’s Blue Tag Special is Torsos
Spent the day getting recertified in CPR and First Aid. The disembodied torsos stacked around the room were vaguely unsettling.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2199
photos
164
followers
96
following
503% complete
View this month »
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
10th January 2026 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dummy
,
cpr
,
torso
,
sixws-162
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They are a little unnerving, aren't they. When I walked into my class the teacher had the infant "dummies" all lying on the floor. It looked really weird!! Good catch!
January 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
Good for you, Laura!
January 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
The image matches your recertification.
January 11th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
What a great shot.
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close