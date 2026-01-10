Today’s Blue Tag Special is Torsos

Previous
Spent the day getting recertified in CPR and First Aid. The disembodied torsos stacked around the room were vaguely unsettling.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are a little unnerving, aren't they. When I walked into my class the teacher had the infant "dummies" all lying on the floor. It looked really weird!! Good catch!
January 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
Good for you, Laura!
January 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
The image matches your recertification.
January 11th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
What a great shot.
January 11th, 2026  
