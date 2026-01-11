Previous
Unintentional Art Gallery by ljmanning
Don’t you think the reflections of the dam in the glass make it look like an art gallery display?
LManning (Laura)

Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I see you view, this is beautiful
January 12th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
I like the reflections
January 12th, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Nice!
January 12th, 2026  
