Memories of Norway by ljmanning
Memories of Norway

Inspired by @gardencat and the call for more entries for the artist challenge, here’s one from the archives in the style of Adrian Vila. This is the view from Hillesøytoppen, in Sommarøy, northern Norway. Taken September 17, 2019.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Paula Fontanini ace
This is breathtakingly beautiful Laura and perfectly suited for b/w. I have been watching a wildlife photographer (Morten Hilmer) on YouTube who travels to Norway and it does have some stunning scenery!!
January 15th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous layers
January 15th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's beautiful! That's a good idea to look through the archives for an a image for the artist's challenge. I'll have to do the same and search my archives to see if I have anything suitable.
January 15th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how beautiful!
January 15th, 2026  
