Previous
Photo 1840
Memories of Norway
Inspired by
@gardencat
and the call for more entries for the artist challenge, here’s one from the archives in the style of Adrian Vila. This is the view from Hillesøytoppen, in Sommarøy, northern Norway. Taken September 17, 2019.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
4
6
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
17th September 2019 7:49am
mountains
,
norway
,
ac-vila
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is breathtakingly beautiful Laura and perfectly suited for b/w. I have been watching a wildlife photographer (Morten Hilmer) on YouTube who travels to Norway and it does have some stunning scenery!!
January 15th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous layers
January 15th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's beautiful! That's a good idea to look through the archives for an a image for the artist's challenge. I'll have to do the same and search my archives to see if I have anything suitable.
January 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how beautiful!
January 15th, 2026
