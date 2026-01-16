Previous
Elegance on the water by ljmanning
Elegance on the water

A Mute Swan steams along the river in search of food. You can see how quickly it’s moving from the wake it’s generating.
Mute Swans always remind me of the swan boat ride at Centreville Amusement Park when I was a kid.
LManning (Laura)

Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
January 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely and elegant. =)
January 17th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like the foot pose
January 17th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
January 17th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
January 17th, 2026  
KWind ace
Beautiful capture!
January 17th, 2026  
