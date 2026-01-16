Sign up
Previous
Photo 1842
Elegance on the water
A Mute Swan steams along the river in search of food. You can see how quickly it’s moving from the wake it’s generating.
Mute Swans always remind me of the swan boat ride at Centreville Amusement Park when I was a kid.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
6
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Tags
bird
,
swan
,
mute-swan
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
January 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely and elegant. =)
January 17th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the foot pose
January 17th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
January 17th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
January 17th, 2026
KWind
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 17th, 2026
