Photo 1844
Air Traffic Control Needed
The Junco did not realize that the feeder ledge was already occupied. The House Finch was not inclined to share.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Tags
birds
house-finch
dark-eyed-junco
backyard-wildlife
Peter Dulis
Cute
January 19th, 2026
Mags
Aww! Sweet capture!
January 19th, 2026
