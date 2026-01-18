Previous
Air Traffic Control Needed by ljmanning
Photo 1844

Air Traffic Control Needed

The Junco did not realize that the feeder ledge was already occupied. The House Finch was not inclined to share.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
January 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet capture!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact