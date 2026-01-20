Previous
Frosty by ljmanning
Photo 1846

Frosty

We’re having bitterly cold weather the last couple days, with wind chills down around -25C (-13F). This icicle was hanging off the edge of our roof over the door, and that was as far out as I cared to venture with my camera!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

Joanne Diochon ace
I note it is hanging but it is not dripping. ; )
January 21st, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful focus & lighting! We're supposed to be -14 a couple days this week and not much better the other days. :(
January 21st, 2026  
