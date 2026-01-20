Sign up
Photo 1846
Frosty
We’re having bitterly cold weather the last couple days, with wind chills down around -25C (-13F). This icicle was hanging off the edge of our roof over the door, and that was as far out as I cared to venture with my camera!
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
2209
photos
164
followers
95
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th January 2026 1:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
icicle
Joanne Diochon
ace
I note it is hanging but it is not dripping. ; )
January 21st, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful focus & lighting! We're supposed to be -14 a couple days this week and not much better the other days. :(
January 21st, 2026
