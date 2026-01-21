Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1847
Wabi-sabi Amaryllis
She’s still blooming away and providing fodder for photos.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2210
photos
164
followers
95
following
506% complete
View this month »
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st January 2026 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
flower
,
decay
,
amaryllis
,
wabi-sabi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close