Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1848
Scenes from the Trail
We intended to drive to a town about an hour northeast of us this morning. We got about halfway and turned around - the roads were terrible. Instead we put on our snowshoes and hit the trail. Much superior to white-knuckled driving!
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2211
photos
164
followers
95
following
506% complete
View this month »
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
22nd January 2026 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
river
,
landscape-84
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great plan B! We just drove through a lake effect white out situation on our way home the other day- and almost turned around too.
January 23rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well worth it I think!
January 23rd, 2026
Jerzy
ace
That's great when one can say "nah, let's go snowshoeing instead " Beautiful winter scene and I hope there is a scene like this when we return home. I'm looking forward to trying my snowshoes
January 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Looks very cold where you are.
January 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close