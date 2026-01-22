Previous
Scenes from the Trail by ljmanning
Photo 1848

Scenes from the Trail

We intended to drive to a town about an hour northeast of us this morning. We got about halfway and turned around - the roads were terrible. Instead we put on our snowshoes and hit the trail. Much superior to white-knuckled driving!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great plan B! We just drove through a lake effect white out situation on our way home the other day- and almost turned around too.
January 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well worth it I think!
January 23rd, 2026  
Jerzy ace
That's great when one can say "nah, let's go snowshoeing instead " Beautiful winter scene and I hope there is a scene like this when we return home. I'm looking forward to trying my snowshoes
January 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Looks very cold where you are.
January 23rd, 2026  
