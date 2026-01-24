Sign up
Photo 1850
Duck Tracks
The “footprints” ducks leave when they walk on the snow-covered ice never cease to crack me up.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Tags
ducks
,
winter
,
prints
,
animal-tracks
