Not. Happy. by ljmanning
Ms. Cardinal was displeased with today’s wind and snow. You can see how puffed out she is, and there are snowflakes sticking to her beak and face.
We’ve had about 15cms (6 inches) so far, and it’s still coming down.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

Paula Fontanini ace
Well I'm pretty sure she'd be happy with this beautiful portrait you took of her.
January 26th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture.
January 26th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Terrific shot.
January 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
January 26th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I feel your pain Mrs. Cardinal! We've had 16-17 inches so far and it's supposed to snow through the night.
January 26th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What's prettier than a cardinal in the snow?! Lovely shot!
January 26th, 2026  
