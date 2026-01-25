Sign up
Previous
Photo 1851
Not. Happy.
Ms. Cardinal was displeased with today’s wind and snow. You can see how puffed out she is, and there are snowflakes sticking to her beak and face.
We’ve had about 15cms (6 inches) so far, and it’s still coming down.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
6
3
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
storm
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Paula Fontanini
ace
Well I'm pretty sure she'd be happy with this beautiful portrait you took of her.
January 26th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture.
January 26th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific shot.
January 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
January 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I feel your pain Mrs. Cardinal! We've had 16-17 inches so far and it's supposed to snow through the night.
January 26th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What's prettier than a cardinal in the snow?! Lovely shot!
January 26th, 2026
