Previous
Chilly Chickadee by ljmanning
Photo 1853

Chilly Chickadee

Our series on “Pissed Off Birds in the Current Weather” continues.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Hey, where'd the sun go???? Good catch!
January 28th, 2026  
KWind ace
Super shot!! Great focus and dof.
January 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very pretty capture! They are such sweet little birds.
January 28th, 2026  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely capture!
January 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh sweet
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact