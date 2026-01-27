Sign up
Previous
Photo 1853
Chilly Chickadee
Our series on “Pissed Off Birds in the Current Weather” continues.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
5
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
2216
photos
164
followers
95
following
507% complete
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th January 2026 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
chickadee
,
black-capped-chickadee
,
backyard-wildlife
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hey, where'd the sun go???? Good catch!
January 28th, 2026
KWind
ace
Super shot!! Great focus and dof.
January 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
A very pretty capture! They are such sweet little birds.
January 28th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely capture!
January 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh sweet
January 28th, 2026
