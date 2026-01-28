Sign up
Previous
Photo 1854
January is January-ing
Winter rolls on here in Ontario, with no relief in sight. A bit better on black, if you fancy a click.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2217
photos
164
followers
95
following
507% complete
View this month »
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
27th January 2026 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
field
Mags
ace
A lovely capture of the brown plants sticking out of the snow. Take heart! Spring will come. I'm really appreciating these cold temps since we sweat nine months out of the year. Feels good, but we can't stay out too long in it. =)
January 29th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
It looks very wintery through your lens. Love the layers
January 29th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty!
January 29th, 2026
