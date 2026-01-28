Previous
January is January-ing by ljmanning
Photo 1854

January is January-ing

Winter rolls on here in Ontario, with no relief in sight. A bit better on black, if you fancy a click.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely capture of the brown plants sticking out of the snow. Take heart! Spring will come. I'm really appreciating these cold temps since we sweat nine months out of the year. Feels good, but we can't stay out too long in it. =)
January 29th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
It looks very wintery through your lens. Love the layers
January 29th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty!
January 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact