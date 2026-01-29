Previous
Pop-up Squirrel by ljmanning
Pop-up Squirrel

An Eastern Grey Squirrel sits up on its back legs to see over the snow. Or maybe it’s pretending to be a Meerkat. Who’s to say?
29th January 2026

LManning (Laura)

