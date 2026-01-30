Sign up
Photo 1856
Furred and feathery
Found a little pocket of hoar frost while walking this morning.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
1
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2219
photos
164
followers
95
following
508% complete
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th January 2026 10:43am
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
hoar-frost
Mags
Yes, indeed! Such lovely little details.
January 31st, 2026
