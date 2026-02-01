Sign up
Photo 1858
Canopy
Flash of Red is underway! Week 1 we are focusing on contrast. This is not a standard take on contrast, but hey, my project, my rules. :-)
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
2221
photos
164
followers
95
following
509% complete
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st February 2026 2:12pm
trees
,
mono
,
for2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stunning composition Laura...it reminds me of the IR photos Robz used to post which always intrigued me. I love the stark contrast, it's mesmerizing.
February 2nd, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
I love the perspective and there are even some nice shadows. Love photo.
February 2nd, 2026
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice!
February 2nd, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Great POV
February 2nd, 2026
