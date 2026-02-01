Previous
Canopy by ljmanning
Photo 1858

Canopy

Flash of Red is underway! Week 1 we are focusing on contrast. This is not a standard take on contrast, but hey, my project, my rules. :-)
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
509% complete

Paula Fontanini ace
Stunning composition Laura...it reminds me of the IR photos Robz used to post which always intrigued me. I love the stark contrast, it's mesmerizing.
February 2nd, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
I love the perspective and there are even some nice shadows. Love photo.
February 2nd, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice!
February 2nd, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Great POV
February 2nd, 2026  
