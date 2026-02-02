Previous
Icing by ljmanning
Photo 1859

Icing

We had a very cold, very still night last night, and this morning the world was coated in frost.
For Flash of Red - contrast.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of these frosty branches.
February 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful b&w!
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact