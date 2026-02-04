Previous
Sunset on the frozen river by ljmanning
Photo 1861

Sunset on the frozen river

For Flash of Red - Contrast
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Fantastic lines and the b/w is a great choice.
edit. I had to look again as I felt a sense of motion
February 5th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great use of contrast and some superb leading lines!
February 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful leading lines and scene.
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact