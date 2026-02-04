Sign up
Previous
Photo 1861
Sunset on the frozen river
For Flash of Red - Contrast
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
4th February 2026 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
,
river
,
frozen
Jerzy
ace
Fantastic lines and the b/w is a great choice.
edit. I had to look again as I felt a sense of motion
February 5th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great use of contrast and some superb leading lines!
February 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful leading lines and scene.
February 5th, 2026
edit. I had to look again as I felt a sense of motion