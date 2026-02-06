Sign up
Previous
Photo 1863
Shrivelled
Snow and dead stuff is pretty much the vibe at the moment. 😆
For Flash of Red - Contrast
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th February 2026 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
stalk
,
for2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good eye- same options around here I'm afraid.
February 7th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Dead stuff is really quite beautiful when done right, and this is done right!! :)
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
Great textures!
February 7th, 2026
