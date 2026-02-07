Sign up
Previous
Photo 1864
Window Light
A tower at old City Hall. Finishing out week one of Flash of Red - Contrast. Onwards to shape tomorrow!
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2228
photos
164
followers
95
following
510% complete
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1858
364
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
7th February 2026 9:02am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
window
,
architecture
,
brick
,
for2026
Barb
ace
Love the contrasts in your photo!
February 8th, 2026
Omabluebird
ace
Great shapes and contrasts
February 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
Marvelous textures and shapes.
February 8th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful contrasts here Laura...Fav..
February 8th, 2026
