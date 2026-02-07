Previous
Window Light by ljmanning
Photo 1864

Window Light

A tower at old City Hall. Finishing out week one of Flash of Red - Contrast. Onwards to shape tomorrow!
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Love the contrasts in your photo!
February 8th, 2026  
Great shapes and contrasts
February 8th, 2026  
Marvelous textures and shapes.
February 8th, 2026  
Beautiful contrasts here Laura...Fav..
February 8th, 2026  
