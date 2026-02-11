Sign up
Previous
Photo 1868
Tiny Bubbles
The little “skylight” in the lid of the electric kettle. For Flash of Red - Shapes
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2233
photos
164
followers
95
following
511% complete
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1862
1863
1864
1865
365
1866
1867
1868
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
11th February 2026 3:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bubbles
,
metal
,
for2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very interesting. I like the tiny bubbles but I really like the subtle changes in tones and the texture of the brushed metal.
February 12th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great idea for a shot! I thought it was a bottle cap.
February 12th, 2026
