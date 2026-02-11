Previous
Tiny Bubbles by ljmanning
Photo 1868

Tiny Bubbles

The little “skylight” in the lid of the electric kettle. For Flash of Red - Shapes
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
@ljmanning
Joanne Diochon ace
Very interesting. I like the tiny bubbles but I really like the subtle changes in tones and the texture of the brushed metal.
February 12th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great idea for a shot! I thought it was a bottle cap.
February 12th, 2026  
