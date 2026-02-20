Sign up
Previous
Photo 1877
Zurn
I don’t know who Zurn is, or what they have to do with the water, but I thought this fit well for textures week.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2242
photos
165
followers
95
following
514% complete
View this month »
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th February 2026 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
portal
,
cracked
,
for2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I do too- and it's the kind of shot I would take for textures too.
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Nicely composed!
February 21st, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice contrast
February 21st, 2026
