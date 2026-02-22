Sign up
Previous
Photo 1879
A lone tree
Nothing creates mood like fog, right? This was taken at our getaway last weekend. The temperature rose quickly and so there was lots of fog over the snow. Definitely better on black.
For Flash of Red - Tone & Mood
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
5
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2245
photos
165
followers
95
following
514% complete
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
366
1879
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th February 2026 9:53am
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
fog
,
for2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely mood.
February 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous winter scene.
February 23rd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Hope your getaway was for a ski or snow vacation. Beautiful capture of the winter scene.
February 23rd, 2026
amyK
ace
Lovely scene; I like the “waves” of snow
February 23rd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I agree with Amy, beautiful waves of snow. Love the fog and trees too.
February 23rd, 2026
