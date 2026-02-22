Previous
A lone tree by ljmanning
Photo 1879

A lone tree

Nothing creates mood like fog, right? This was taken at our getaway last weekend. The temperature rose quickly and so there was lots of fog over the snow. Definitely better on black.
For Flash of Red - Tone & Mood
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely mood.
February 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous winter scene.
February 23rd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Hope your getaway was for a ski or snow vacation. Beautiful capture of the winter scene.
February 23rd, 2026  
amyK ace
Lovely scene; I like the “waves” of snow
February 23rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I agree with Amy, beautiful waves of snow. Love the fog and trees too.
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact