Photo 1883
How much is that…wait a minute!
This backyard shed is adjascent to the trailhead where I walked today. Needless to say, the cow caught my eye. Is whimsy a mood?
For Flash of Red - Mood & Tone.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Mags
LOL! That's too cute!
February 27th, 2026
