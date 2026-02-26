Previous
How much is that…wait a minute! by ljmanning
How much is that…wait a minute!

This backyard shed is adjascent to the trailhead where I walked today. Needless to say, the cow caught my eye. Is whimsy a mood?
For Flash of Red - Mood & Tone.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
LOL! That's too cute!
February 27th, 2026  
