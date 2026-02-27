Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1884
Ice water
A reflective mood for Flash of Red. By the way, those tracks in the snow? Coyote. We have lots of them around here.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2250
photos
165
followers
95
following
516% complete
View this month »
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
Latest from all albums
1878
366
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th February 2026 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
speed-river
,
for2026
,
late-winter
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close