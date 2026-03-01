Previous
Hello Toronto by ljmanning
Hello Toronto

Into the “big city” today to see a show with a friend. Lucked out with a beautiful, blue sky day, though the wind was bitter!
It’s been a busy weekend - apologies for my lack of commenting.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
Photo Details

