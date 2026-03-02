Previous
A magical morning on the river by ljmanning
A magical morning on the river

A cold, clear night meant steam rising from the water and the trees glittering with frost.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
gloria jones ace
Neat atmospheric capture
March 3rd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely - but cold.
March 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Gorgeous atmospheric capture and scene.
March 3rd, 2026  
