Photo 1887
A magical morning on the river
A cold, clear night meant steam rising from the water and the trees glittering with frost.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd March 2026 7:54am
Tags
winter
,
river
,
cold
,
grand-river
gloria jones
ace
Neat atmospheric capture
March 3rd, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely - but cold.
March 3rd, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous atmospheric capture and scene.
March 3rd, 2026
