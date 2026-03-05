Previous
Pizza shop lights by ljmanning
Pizza shop lights

In this week’s photography class we went out together to do some night shooting. I wasn’t particularly happy with anything I took but this was the best of the bunch. I really need to use one of those tripod thingies!
LManning (Laura)

Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Susan ace
Nice composition
March 6th, 2026  
