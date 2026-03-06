Previous
Through the mist by ljmanning
Photo 1891

Through the mist

Flat, grey and foggy today, and a rainfall warning for tomorrow. This willow tree provided a welcome bit of colour.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
What a lovely reflection that willow makes in the water! Looks like your snow & ice is melting nicely. We had over an inch of rain last night so the snow is officially ALL gone today!! YAY!
March 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact