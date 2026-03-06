Sign up
Previous
Photo 1891
Through the mist
Flat, grey and foggy today, and a rainfall warning for tomorrow. This willow tree provided a welcome bit of colour.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Tags
tree
,
pond
,
willow
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a lovely reflection that willow makes in the water! Looks like your snow & ice is melting nicely. We had over an inch of rain last night so the snow is officially ALL gone today!! YAY!
March 7th, 2026
