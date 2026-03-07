Sign up
Previous
Photo 1892
A distant galaxy?
Nothing nearly so exotic. Just playing around with water boiling in the electric kettle. It was a wet, grey day today - indoor activities (and tea!) were called for.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2259
photos
166
followers
95
following
518% complete
View this month »
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th March 2026 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
boiling
,
abstract-95
GaryW
ace
Very cool abstract! Love the bubbles! A great photo op for a grey day!
March 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
March 8th, 2026
KWind
ace
Cool image!
March 8th, 2026
