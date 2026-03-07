Previous
A distant galaxy? by ljmanning
A distant galaxy?

Nothing nearly so exotic. Just playing around with water boiling in the electric kettle. It was a wet, grey day today - indoor activities (and tea!) were called for.
LManning (Laura)

GaryW ace
Very cool abstract! Love the bubbles! A great photo op for a grey day!
March 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
March 8th, 2026  
KWind ace
Cool image!
March 8th, 2026  
