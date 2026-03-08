Sign up
Previous
Photo 1893
Peekaboo
Everyone was out enjoying the sunshine today - even the chipmunks were awake. This one was surprised to find us sitting outside. We may have been wearing coats and touques, but we had tea in the yard!
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
3
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2260
photos
165
followers
95
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th March 2026 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rodent
chipmunk
backyard-wildlife
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sooo cute
March 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! That's adorable!
March 9th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is so lovely. Well caught on camera.
March 9th, 2026
