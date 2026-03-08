Previous
Peekaboo by ljmanning
Photo 1893

Peekaboo

Everyone was out enjoying the sunshine today - even the chipmunks were awake. This one was surprised to find us sitting outside. We may have been wearing coats and touques, but we had tea in the yard!
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

Christine Sztukowski
Sooo cute
March 9th, 2026  
Mags
Aww! That's adorable!
March 9th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell
That is so lovely. Well caught on camera.
March 9th, 2026  
