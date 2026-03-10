Sign up
Previous
Photo 1895
It’s a bird, it’s a plane…
Nope, definitely birds. A flock of Sandhill Cranes flew right overhead as I was walking this morning. You will have to imagine the sound.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
2262
photos
165
followers
95
following
519% complete
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
10th March 2026 11:21am
Tags
birds
,
migration
,
sandhill-cranes
