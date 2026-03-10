Previous
It’s a bird, it’s a plane… by ljmanning
Photo 1895

It’s a bird, it’s a plane…

Nope, definitely birds. A flock of Sandhill Cranes flew right overhead as I was walking this morning. You will have to imagine the sound.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
