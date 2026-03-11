Previous
A very soggy Finch by ljmanning
Photo 1896

A very soggy Finch

It’s been absolutely chucking down rain since last night, with flooding along the rivers, sadly. But this House Finch, though damp, was proudly showing off his courting colours in the poplars.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
519% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact