Who’s a pretty bird? by ljmanning
Photo 1897

Who’s a pretty bird?

This male Cardinal was definitely feeling cocky today, despite the cold and the crazy wind.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

gloria jones ace
Outstanding close up...super feather details
March 13th, 2026  
