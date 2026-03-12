Sign up
Photo 1897
Who’s a pretty bird?
This male Cardinal was definitely feeling cocky today, despite the cold and the crazy wind.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
1
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
2264
photos
165
followers
95
following
519% complete
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th March 2026 11:14am
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
northern-cardinal
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding close up...super feather details
March 13th, 2026
