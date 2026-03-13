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Blocks by ljmanning
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Blocks

I can’t resist a glass block window.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Brigette ace
Cool. Is there an EOTB challenge going? This would be 👌🏻
March 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous squares!
March 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Don’t see them like you use to!
March 14th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Nice! I remember seeing these on my uncle's pharmacy windows!
March 14th, 2026  
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