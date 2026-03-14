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Scrappy Chappy by ljmanning
Photo 1899

Scrappy Chappy

We don’t get a lot of red squirrels around here, but this one recently claimed the area under one of our bird feeders. He’s been taking on black squirrels twice his size - even flipped one on its back! Doesn’t he look like he just told a joke?
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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