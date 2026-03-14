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Previous
Photo 1899
Scrappy Chappy
We don’t get a lot of red squirrels around here, but this one recently claimed the area under one of our bird feeders. He’s been taking on black squirrels twice his size - even flipped one on its back! Doesn’t he look like he just told a joke?
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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365
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DMC-G85
Taken
14th March 2026 12:58pm
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american-red-squirrel
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