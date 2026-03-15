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Previous
Photo 1900
The Boys Are Back In Town
The male Red-winged Blackbirds have returned en masse in the last few days. Good luck hearing anything else for the next few weeks!
Also a good excuse to add some Thin Lizzy to your Sunday.
https://youtu.be/quyB8PMTD3o
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th March 2026 10:57am
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty, and yay for another song title (it's now living rent free in my head!)
March 16th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I always like their song in the marshes. Beautiful capture of the colorful wing.
March 16th, 2026
Mags
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A beautiful capture.
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
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Excellent capture
March 16th, 2026
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