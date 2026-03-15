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The Boys Are Back In Town by ljmanning
Photo 1900

The Boys Are Back In Town

The male Red-winged Blackbirds have returned en masse in the last few days. Good luck hearing anything else for the next few weeks!
Also a good excuse to add some Thin Lizzy to your Sunday. https://youtu.be/quyB8PMTD3o
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty, and yay for another song title (it's now living rent free in my head!)
March 16th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I always like their song in the marshes. Beautiful capture of the colorful wing.
March 16th, 2026  
Mags ace
A beautiful capture.
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
March 16th, 2026  
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