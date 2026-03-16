Previous
Light up the night by ljmanning
Photo 1901

Light up the night

These lights are used to cast colour on the waterfall at the dam. I liked the painterly effect of the snow blowing through the beams.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
That is like a giant playing with glitter. I love it.
March 17th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Well caught.
March 17th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
That is a beautiful effect. Good on you for noticing it and capturing it .
March 17th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the way you captured the colored light with the snow. This seems to fit the new abstract challenge about colors.
March 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact