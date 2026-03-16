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Previous
Photo 1901
Light up the night
These lights are used to cast colour on the waterfall at the dam. I liked the painterly effect of the snow blowing through the beams.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th March 2026 8:32pm
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snow
,
night
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lights
Dixie Goode
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That is like a giant playing with glitter. I love it.
March 17th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
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Well caught.
March 17th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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That is a beautiful effect. Good on you for noticing it and capturing it .
March 17th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the way you captured the colored light with the snow. This seems to fit the new abstract challenge about colors.
March 17th, 2026
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