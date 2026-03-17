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Does she actually have eyes? by ljmanning
Photo 1902

Does she actually have eyes?

This pretty lady enticed me to pull over and brave the blasting wind to take her photo. This farm has been raising miniature highland coos for several years, but they are usually too far away from the road to get a shot.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Pat
What a treat to get so close to her! She is gorgeous and she stands out so nicely against the white fields. I love an animal encounter.
March 18th, 2026  
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