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Previous
Photo 1903
A Most Excellent Tree
We had a wonderful trek through the forest and marshland today. I liked the look of this striking tree against the rushes in the marsh. It was snowing lightly, much to the displeasure of the freshly returned Bluebirds and Wrens!
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
18th March 2026 12:23pm
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tree
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snow
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rbg
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cootes-paradise
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love cattails sticking out of the reeds.
March 19th, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely composition and muted colours.
March 19th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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nice
March 19th, 2026
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