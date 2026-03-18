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A Most Excellent Tree by ljmanning
Photo 1903

A Most Excellent Tree

We had a wonderful trek through the forest and marshland today. I liked the look of this striking tree against the rushes in the marsh. It was snowing lightly, much to the displeasure of the freshly returned Bluebirds and Wrens!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Mags ace
Beautiful! I love cattails sticking out of the reeds.
March 19th, 2026  
Janice ace
Lovely composition and muted colours.
March 19th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 19th, 2026  
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