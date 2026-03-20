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“Cabin crew, please take your seats…” by ljmanning
Photo 1905

“Cabin crew, please take your seats…”

We are coming in for a landing! Swans of course embody elegance and grace, as you can see. 😆
Sharing a couple more shots from the Tundra Swan migration sanctuary.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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