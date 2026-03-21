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American Tree Sparrow by ljmanning
Photo 1906

American Tree Sparrow

I like the common birds just as much as the rare and showy ones.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully captured!
March 22nd, 2026  
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