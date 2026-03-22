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Previous
Photo 1907
Jewels
Even on a grey, cold, wet day, there is beauty to be found.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2277
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Photo Details
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10
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5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd March 2026 10:55am
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tree
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spring
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rain
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Christine Sztukowski
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Perfect jewels
March 23rd, 2026
Chris Cook
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Oh my. So pretty.
March 23rd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
They do look like jewels. Lovely capture.
March 23rd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Bedazzled!
March 23rd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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Like little strings of jewels.
March 23rd, 2026
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