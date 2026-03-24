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Red-bellied Woodpecker by ljmanning
Photo 1909

Red-bellied Woodpecker

If you squint (and zoom in) you can just see the wash of red on his lower belly that gives him his name. He was pounding away with great enthusiam on a dead Poplar this afternoon.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Dorothy ace
I love these birds.
March 25th, 2026  
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