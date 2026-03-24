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Previous
Photo 1909
Red-bellied Woodpecker
If you squint (and zoom in) you can just see the wash of red on his lower belly that gives him his name. He was pounding away with great enthusiam on a dead Poplar this afternoon.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th March 2026 2:17pm
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bird
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woodpecker
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red-bellied-woodpecker
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backyard-wildlife
Dorothy
ace
I love these birds.
March 25th, 2026
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