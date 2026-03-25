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Millpond Morning by ljmanning
Photo 1910

Millpond Morning

The clouds were doing some funky things this morning. Even caught a couple of gulls in this one, if you look closely enough.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Never mind the gulls (o; It's the church, the clouds, and the reflection that make this a great shot for me. fav!
March 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Stunning reflections and scene.
March 26th, 2026  
Jessica Eby ace
Good angle, getting all three of the churches in the background! I know one isn't a church anymore, but I forget what it is now... so I'm just going with church for the comment, lol.
March 26th, 2026  
KWind ace
Beautiful image! FAV.
March 26th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I agree with Ann. This is really a terrific capture.
March 26th, 2026  
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