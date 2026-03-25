Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1910
Millpond Morning
The clouds were doing some funky things this morning. Even caught a couple of gulls in this one, if you look closely enough.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2280
photos
165
followers
95
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Latest from all albums
369
1905
370
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
25th March 2026 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
skyscape
,
millpond
,
seen-on-the-run
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Never mind the gulls (o; It's the church, the clouds, and the reflection that make this a great shot for me. fav!
March 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
Stunning reflections and scene.
March 26th, 2026
Jessica Eby
ace
Good angle, getting all three of the churches in the background! I know one isn't a church anymore, but I forget what it is now... so I'm just going with church for the comment, lol.
March 26th, 2026
KWind
ace
Beautiful image! FAV.
March 26th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I agree with Ann. This is really a terrific capture.
March 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close