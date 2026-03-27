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A forest of cattails by ljmanning
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A forest of cattails

Apparently they are edible but I did not snack on them.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Joanne Diochon ace
I think they would make an odd, fluffy feeling snack.
March 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Perfect DOF and focus.
March 28th, 2026  
Mallory ace
This is beautiful
March 28th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Good to know when I forget my lunch while fishing :-) Excellent
March 28th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
My mother and and I used to cut these for arrangements in the fall.
March 28th, 2026  
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