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Previous
Photo 1912
A forest of cattails
Apparently they are edible but I did not snack on them.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
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@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th March 2026 10:28am
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marsh
,
cattails
,
rushes
Joanne Diochon
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I think they would make an odd, fluffy feeling snack.
March 28th, 2026
Mags
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Perfect DOF and focus.
March 28th, 2026
Mallory
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This is beautiful
March 28th, 2026
Jerzy
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Good to know when I forget my lunch while fishing :-) Excellent
March 28th, 2026
Dorothy
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My mother and and I used to cut these for arrangements in the fall.
March 28th, 2026
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