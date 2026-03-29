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Soggy lunch break by ljmanning
Photo 1914

Soggy lunch break

Not appealing to me, but this Muskrat was very happily chowing down on reeds or cattails that it was digging up. They really do look like fuzzy footballs.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! How delightful!
March 30th, 2026  
Mallory ace
Fantastic details captured!
March 30th, 2026  
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