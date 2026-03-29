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Previous
Photo 1914
Soggy lunch break
Not appealing to me, but this Muskrat was very happily chowing down on reeds or cattails that it was digging up. They really do look like fuzzy footballs.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th March 2026 1:48pm
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rodent
,
pond
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muskrat
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ondatra-zibethicus
Mags
ace
Aww! How delightful!
March 30th, 2026
Mallory
ace
Fantastic details captured!
March 30th, 2026
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