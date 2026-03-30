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Previous
Photo 1915
Pushing through
The first crocuses are blooming!
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
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Photo Details
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11
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3
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1
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365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th March 2026 5:27pm
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flower
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spring
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garden
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crocus
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
March 31st, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The joy of Spring!
March 31st, 2026
gloria jones
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So lovely.
March 31st, 2026
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